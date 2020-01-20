Fosters awarded contract for Waikato Innovation Park expansion

Monday, 20 January, 2020 - 10:08

After a competitive tender process, Hamilton-based Foster Construction Limited has been awarded the contract for the Waikato Innovation Park expansion.

Waikato Innovation Park received resource consent in November to extend its size by more than 30%. Fosters was one of three firms who tendered for the project, which will add 2,900sqm to the business hub. This building is the sixth of sixteen planned for the site.

Waikato Innovation Park CEO Stuart Gordon says Foster’s reputation for quality, capability and environmentally sound construction practices was a key driver behind the final decision.

"Fosters put forward a highly competitive tender and we are confident they can deliver a quality build on time and within budget.

"The fact that Fosters are Waikato-based was also a contributing factor to our decision. Being able to connect with the Fosters management team on the ground in Hamilton will help ensure the project runs smoothly from start to finish.

"And because they’re local, we take heart in knowing the returns from this project will go back into the Waikato community."

Foster Construction CEO Leonard Gardner says the company is grateful to be selected as the main contractor to work with Waikato Innovation Park on its next phase of development to provide more office space to grow Hamilton’s technology sector.

"The project will have benefits for the Waikato community by providing a hub where business can thrive and connections will forge," he says. "This project is closely aligned with Foster’s purpose of growing great communities through strong foundations."

Fosters follows the more traditional construction model of employing its own construction labour workforce, and invests in apprentices for the future.

Along with predominately local subtrades and suppliers, Mr Gardner says there is likely to be around 60-80 people on site at Waikato Innovation Park at any one time during the project construction.

"At Fosters, our target for any project is for eighty percent of our construction spend to be local. This helps grow, develop and strengthen the benefitting community’s local supply chain.

"Sustainability is a key focus of the tech sector, as it is with construction. Fosters is proud to be certified EnviroMark Diamond level, the highest level, showing construction practices that reduce landfill waste, minimise environmental harm and make sustainable decisions that will have a long-term positive impact.

"Waikato Innovation Park is a part of our region’s fabric and the result of a vision to grow our technology and innovation sector. As a locally owned and operated construction company, supporting the growth of such a great Waikato asset is a real privilege."

Construction of the expansion project will start in January 2020, and the new building is expected to be fully operational during the first quarter of 2021.

