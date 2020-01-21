Step aside Samsung/Apple - OPPO wins Consumer NZ Top Brand Award

Tuesday, 21 January, 2020 - 09:40

Smartphone maker, OPPO has been awarded the 2019 Top Brand in the Mobile Phone Category by Consumer New Zealand, highlighting the brand’s continued success locally.

OPPO’s Managing Director, Morgan Halim says: "We are delighted to be named a Consumer NZ Top Brand. The accolade is a true testament to our brand ethos and reinforces exactly what OPPO as a customer-centric business has set out to do. That is to create products that consumers genuinely love,"

"As a relatively young brand in the New Zealand market, to stand alongside only a select number of companies that hold a Top Brand title is an incredibly humbling achievement," adds Halim.

Only 16 brands in New Zealand carry a Consumer Top Brand title across a number of appliance and technology categories, and there is not always a winner. The category honour hasn’t been awarded to a smartphone brand since 2017 and OPPO is one of only four brands to receive it overall.

Consumer’s Top Brand Award carries strict review criteria across three variables: consumer test results, customer satisfaction, and reliability. OPPO came out on top in the customer research findings with over 83 per cent of OPPO customers "very satisfied" with their mobile phone; significantly more than the industry average. OPPO models were also found to have excellent reliability, with 99 per cent having no faults.

Paul Smith, Head of Testing from Consumer says: "OPPO was a clear standout for 2019. This is a challenger brand in a competitive market, bringing an enviable edge and new innovations. We couldn’t fault OPPO in our testing and the results ask other mobile phone brands to step up."

The news lands just as OPPO makes a series of new appointments to expand and bolster its team. Morgan Halim has been appointed to Managing Director (following his previous role as Sales Director), while Daimler Teves has joined in a newly created role as Marketing Director, alongside a number of other key sales recruits.