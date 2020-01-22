Aura Infosec adds senior expertise to team

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 07:35

Aura Information Security has appointed veteran security professional Chris Prescott to the role of Principal Security Consultant.

Chris brings to the Aura team a wealth of knowledge and experience in cyber security. He started his career as a developer in his native United Kingdom, before going on to hold key roles at IBM, Symantec and RSA. He has worked extensively with government organisations in the UK, and later owned his own consultancy supporting SMEs and corporates with security technology, information assurance and security architecture.

Aura General Manager, Peter Bailey, says the new hire reflects the continued demand for senior security consultants, as cyber risk comes into focus as a top concern for business and government.

"Chris is a highly skilled and experienced security consultant who excels in helping organisations understand and reduce their exposure to information security risk. His work in the United Kingdom, and more recently in the New Zealand market, speaks to his high level of proficiency and the value he will add to the Aura team."

As a Principal Security Consultant, Prescott will provide security risk consultancy and leadership for a wide range of Aura’s customers across enterprise and government.

Chris is a Chartered IT Professional and has a proven track record of engaging with business and technology stakeholders to ensure security objectives are successfully achieved. His areas of expertise span a wide range of security related fields including cloud security architecture, cyber threat and vulnerability management, information security management, project security architecture, and governance, risk and compliance planning. In addition to this, Chris holds several security certifications, including CISSP, CISM and CRISC.

He will be based in Aura’s Wellington office.