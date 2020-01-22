Century 21 kicks off recruitment drive

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 09:44

"Last year was all about our global rebrand and the return of Kiwi ownership for Century 21 New Zealand. This year will be about attracting high performing salespeople and business owners from other companies to open a Century 21 franchise," says Derryn Mayne, owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Ms Mayne says there are numerous untapped locations available for Century 21 franchises.

"There are still plenty of opportunities in different parts of the North Island, and we’d love to get back into the South Island. I’m particularly interested in focused and professional salespeople with a great work rate and well-honed skills, to ensure both vendors and buyers receive exceptional service. Afterall, service is a key differential for Century 21," she says.

As well as stylish new branding, untapped locations, and a reputation for unbeatable service, Century 21 also brings superior training and technology, and of course serious global grunt.

"We're the largest real estate company in the Asia Pacific region and are internationally well recognised thanks to thousands of Century 21 offices across the world. Our global website translates into 18 languages, so when you list in little old New Zealand your audience is literally unlimited. No local agency can compete with that proposition!"

She says in addition to promoting the huge potential of Century 21 franchise ownership, 2020 will see the real estate company actively support its existing salespeople and current locations to grow a stronger market presence.

Century 21’s franchise owners and offices are already benefitting from the company’s ownership and decision-making returning to New Zealand last year. The fact that Ms Mayne is a 12-year franchise owner in Auckland also seems to be an advantage.

"Those contemplating Century 21 can see that I bring on the ground experience and knowledge as both a salesperson and franchisee. I’m not a manager in HQ, but someone who’s living the office highs and lows every day, and people seem to appreciate that perspective," she says.

With a strong digital marketing presence in place, Century 21 New Zealand makes no apology for ambitiously driving its new direction and brand up and down the country.

https://www.century21.co.nz/joining-century-21