E tÅ« response to Imperial Tobacco closure proposal

E tÅ« has been meeting with our members at Imperial Tobacco in Petone, where workers learned this week about a proposal by global parent company Imperial Brands to close the plant.
E tÅ« represents 82 workers at the plant.
"Imperial Tobacco’s global parent has proposed shutting the factory," says E tÅ« organiser, Damon Rongotaua.
"We are meeting with our members to guide them through the process and working with the company to ensure our people are well-looked after pending a final decision on 13 February."
The union won’t be commenting further until 13 February when the final decision is known.
