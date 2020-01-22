Soda kicks off the year with co.starters

Wednesday, 22 January, 2020 - 12:36

Soda Inc. is about to kick off its first course of the year and it has just opened up two more spots!

CO.STARTERS is a 9 week programme, hosted by Soda, which is aimed to help courageous entrepreneurs turn their bright business ideas into a reality by teaching them the basics of business in a supportive environment.

Top class facilitators financial wizard Julian So and business strategist Kim Hill have signed on to run the course again.

Julian said he was passionate about start-ups and helping entrepreneurs.

"This programme helps entrepreneurs cover the fundamentals of starting a business from an idea to creating a business model. The programme is structured, but is very interactive. The group setting helps all the participants to bounce ideas and share their learnings."

Kim said CO.STARTERS was a natural fit for her, from ethos, to delivery, to content.

"To be able to be part of offering entrepreneurs the chance to accumulate solid business basics in a safe, stimulating and accountable learning environment is magic and hugely motivating for me. The benefits are phenomenal and keep earning dividends."

Previous CO.STARTERS alumni Nicky Sayers found out about the programme during her fourth flu season working in her business, Your Health NZ, and was a valued part of Soda’s first cohort.

Your Health NZ provides nursing services for both businesses, schools, teams and individuals. This covers nursing education, flu vaccines, relief or contract nursing, health promotion displays and creating health and nursing policies and procedures for any workplaces.

"Throughout the eight classes, the bits that I had to particularly get my head around was business structures, and the money side of things. Being a nurse throughout my career meant that I had not necessarily learnt what I needed to know to run a business, so the financial aspect was somewhat challenging.

"Through doing CO.STARTERS I now realise that the business isn't just about meeting my needs and values, but more so about meeting the needs of the customer," Nicky said.

Nicky has since quit her job and is now focusing solely on the progression of Your Health NZ.