Kiwi Property tops New Zealand according to CDP

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 10:52

Kiwi Property tops list of New Zealand companies leading on environmental performance

Kiwi Property, the NZX’s largest listed property company, has outscored other New Zealand businesses to top the Carbon Disclosure Project’s (CDP) prestigious climate action list, released this week.

In 2019, CDP evaluated more than 8,400 leading organisations from around the globe and scored them based on corporate transparency and action on climate change. Kiwi Property was awarded an A- (Leadership Level).

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Kiwi Property’s corporate strategy and since 2012, the company has reduced its carbon emissions by around 50%. Today, Kiwi Property is New Zealand’s second largest user of commercial solar power and its shopping centre water filling stations have saved approximately 180,000 plastic water bottles from making their way into rivers or landfill.

Clive Mackenzie, Kiwi Property CEO, says the CDP ranking reflects Kiwi Property’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and consistent efforts to do better in this space.

"Business has a key role to play in tackling climate change and we’re focused on doing our part. That means taking proactive measures to reduce our environmental footprint and working with our stakeholders to help them do the same. For us there’s no trade-off between profits and doing right by the planet. As a business, we want to be sustainable in every sense of the word."

For more information about the Carbon Disclosure Project visit www.cdp.net and for the full list of company scores go to www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores