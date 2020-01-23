Beca celebrates 100 years

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 11:55

This year, Beca - New Zealand’s largest international professional services consultancy - celebrates its 100th birthday.

Founded in Auckland in 1920 by William 'Arthur' Gray, who purchased a small engineering practice on his return from World War 1, Beca is now one of the largest employee-owned professional services consultancies in the Asia Pacific region with more than 3,300 employees in 20 offices around the world, having delivered projects in more than 70 countries.

For a hundred years now, people all over the region have been benefiting from the work Beca has done to make everyday better. Early projects included the structural design of the Auckland War Memorial Museum in 1929 and involvement in the New Lynn Drainage Scheme which was one of the early major sewage disposal systems in New Zealand.

Whether you’re flying into airports in Australia, Singapore or New Zealand, travelling over bridges such as Auckland Harbour Bridge, through the Waterview Connection, or looking out the window at iconic structures such as Duo or Marina Bay in Singapore, Macau Tower in Macau or Auckland’s Sky Tower, Beca has been involved.

Chances are Beca has also had some role in your everyday life - from switching on a light, pouring a glass of water to having a cold beer at the end of the day - Beca is working every day on less visible infrastructure and essential services.

Greg Lowe, Beca Chief Executive Officer says, "Thank you to all our innovators, thinkers, explorers and entrepreneurs; past, present and future, who have helped inspire and shape the last century and made everyday better for our clients, our communities and our colleagues."

"As we celebrate our past century, we look forward to innovating the next by redefining expectations, finding solutions and disrupting old models using smart thinking. We are already taking our digital and technology products global. Our multi award-winning Beacon System, establishment of a Digital Innovation Hub in Singapore and the launch of B-Tune which helps improve the sustainability and energy efficiency of buildings, are just a few examples of where we’re already working to make everyday better for the next 100 years."

For more information on how Beca has inspired one century and is innovating the next, visit www.beca.com/Beca100