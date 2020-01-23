Paperless parking trial starts soon - DCC

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 13:19

A paperless parking trial starts at the Railway Station North carpark from Tuesday next week.

Parking operations team leader Reece Smith says the trial will see pay by plate parking meters used in the carpark for six months.

"Instead of paying for parking and then returning to their vehicle to display the ticket, people just enter their number plate at the meter which stores it in a system that parking officers can access. It works similarly to the ParkMyPark app."

As well as making things faster for people, the meters are expected to reduce waste as there are no paper receipts.

Other councils that offer paperless parking include Christchurch, Auckland, Hutt City and Blenheim.

There’s no additional cost for the trial.