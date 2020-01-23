New centre means one less excuse - Public Trust

Thursday, 23 January, 2020 - 13:31

Anyone living or working in Auckland’s CBD who has been procrastinating getting their will or enduring powers of attorney now has one less excuse.

Public Trust has opened a new CBD customer centre on Shortland Street to help time-poor city dwellers take the necessary steps to protect the people and things that matter.

"We know from research that one of the biggest barriers preventing people from sorting out their estate is a lack of time," says Public Trust General Manager Retail Julian Travaglia.

"The new Auckland CBD customer centre means more people can get themselves sorted in between work appointments or during their lunch break. For some, it will be as easy as crossing the street to get to us."

The new centre is also a response to Auckland’s rapidly growing population and the need to have estate-planning services in easy reach of the public.

"The consequences for your family if you die without a will or become incapacitated without enduring powers of attorney are often very serious," says Public Trust CEO Glenys Talivai.

"With just 45% of the population with wills and even less with enduring powers of attorney, we want more Kiwis to be covered."

The centre also provides assistance services for those needing support in their role as an executor of an estate or anyone handling the life admin of a friend or family member.

The Auckland CBD customer centre is located at Level 9 of the Barfoot and Thompson building, 34 Shortland Street, and is open from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Appointments can be arranged by calling 0800 371 471 or online.