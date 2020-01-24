Ice cream a firm favourite for Air New Zealand customers - Air NZ

Friday, 24 January, 2020 - 11:17

With more long weekends on the horizon, many Kiwis will be enjoying an ice cream or two as they head to the beach, bach or barbecues.

Air New Zealand data shows New Zealanders’ fondness for the creamy treat on the ground extends to inflight consumption, with the airline’s customers consuming more than 960,000 servings of ice cream on international flights departing New Zealand in the past year.

Total consumption of ice cream on board has grown by more than 20 percent over the past decade. Air New Zealand customers were served more than 860 tonnes of ice cream on their journeys over that period - equivalent to the weight of five 777-300 aircraft.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave says this reflects the fact ice cream is a firm customer favourite all year round.

"We’ve been serving ice cream on board continuously for more than two decades, and in that time we’ve offered more than 30 different flavours. Out of our largest port, Auckland, we currently serve more than 24,000 individual portions a week.

"It’s a treat that takes you back to childhood and makes you think of long summer evenings. It’s also a nice palette cleanser after a meal and satisfying to enjoy as you relax and watch a movie."

Over the past decade the airline has also served more than 4,000 tonnes of milk and 1,000 tonnes of yoghurt in flight, as well as 820 tonnes of cheese on board and in its lounges.