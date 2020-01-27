Household labour force survey population reweight - Stats NZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
Household labour force survey reweight, September 2013-September 2019 quarters outlines the effect of subnational population estimate revisions on the Household labour force survey (HLFS) for the September 2013-September 2019 quarters.
This is the second of four revisions designed to incorporate 2018 Census data and Stats NZ’s new outcomes-based migration measure data.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice