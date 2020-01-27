Household labour force survey population reweight - Stats NZ

Monday, 27 January, 2020 - 10:45

Household labour force survey reweight, September 2013-September 2019 quarters outlines the effect of subnational population estimate revisions on the Household labour force survey (HLFS) for the September 2013-September 2019 quarters.

This is the second of four revisions designed to incorporate 2018 Census data and Stats NZ’s new outcomes-based migration measure data.