All Blacks Experience appoints Business Manager

Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 - 14:30

The All Blacks Experience has recruited a leader as it gets ready to open its doors in TÄmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

Phil McGowan will start the Business Manager role in April, with the tourism experience set to open mid-year. Mr McGowan is currently Head of Visitor Experience at Auckland Zoo.

Mr McGowan says he is thrilled to be joining the new venture.

"The All Blacks Experience is a fully guided, state-of-the-art showcase of the All Blacks and our national teams in black.

"Through the use of innovation and technology, the experience will be fully sensory, interactive and immersive; the only rugby attraction of its kind in New Zealand and the only All Blacks attraction in the world."

The 45-minute guided experience will see visitors come face-to-face with a four-metre-high haka in front of a packed stadium, hear first-hand from legends of the game, and get the chance to try their kicking, catching and line out skills against the All Blacks in the hands-on interactive zone.

"From the kick-off to the final whistle, visitors will be entertained and educated with the story of New Zealand’s deep passion for our national sport," Mr McGowan says.

The attraction will be located at 88 Federal Street within the SkyCity entertainment precinct and will include a retail outlet and a food and beverage offering.

Fans can now secure their tickets on the All Blacks Experience website and be among the first to visit from mid-year.

The All Blacks Experience is a joint venture between New Zealand Rugby and NgÄi Tahu Tourism. NgÄi Tahu Tourism is the Management Services Provider for this partnership.

NgÄi Tahu Tourism Chief Executive Quinton Hall says the company is looking forward to welcoming Mr McGowan and starting recruitment for the rest of the team.

"Mr McGowan has a wealth of experience in the tourism industry both in Aotearoa and the United Kingdom and will be a fantastic asset to the business."

NgÄi Tahu Tourism, a subsidiary of NgÄi Tahu Holdings, which is governed by Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, is one of the leading tourism operators in Aotearoa with 13 other businesses.