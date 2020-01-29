Household labour force survey estimated working-age population - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 10:45

Household labour force survey estimated working-age population: December 2019 quarter

29 January 2020

The household labour force survey estimated working-age population table shows the population benchmarks used to produce household labour force survey estimates for the upcoming labour market statistics release.

On 27 January 2020, we revised all data from the Household labour force survey (HLFS) to account for the latest subnational population estimates. As such, figures published this quarter may differ from those previously published.

See Household labour force survey population reweight, September 2013-September 2019 quarters for more information about the revision.