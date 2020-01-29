Road infrastructure good for business - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 12:12

BusinessNZ has welcomed the infrastructure package announced today

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the additional spending on roading infrastructure would be positive for business.

"The bulk of the spending on Auckland is appropriate, given its ability to lessen congestion and increase productivity through reduced travel times.

"Other spending on key routes around Whangarei, Tauranga, Wellington and Christchurch will boost the ability for exporters and other businesses to transport their products efficiently.

"Money for commuter rail services in Auckland and Wellington will also help boost efficiency and productivity.

"We would like to see this investment applied soon, otherwise we risk losing some of our construction workforce to Australia, where a large transport infrastructure package has also been announced.

"For workforce purposes it will be important that all projects are strongly aligned with immigration and training policies."