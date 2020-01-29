Announcing The Empowered Woman 2020 Awards

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 - 13:12

The Leadership Institute has today announced that nominations for The Empowered Woman Awards for 2020 are open for the very first time. Open to talented leaders, whether they are emerging in their field, have long established careers working in large organisations or running their own businesses, everyone is encouraged to nominate or self-nominate.

Dana Lightbody, CEO of The Leadership Institute who are the creators of both The Empowered Woman 2020 and the awards program says, "Every day, women are overcoming hurdles to become business leaders and we felt it was time to create a platform to celebrate defying the odds, being disruptors and creating stronger, more inclusive workplaces."

"If you are, or you know a woman who is ambitious, successful, daring and empowered then nominate today!" said Dana.

The Empowered Woman Awards categories include:

- The Entrepreneurial Leader: The Entrepreneurial Leader is awarded to a woman with at least a 40% share in a business started since January 2016. She demonstrates strong business acumen in delivering new and innovative products or services that have made an impact on the market.

- The Emerging Leader: The Emerging Leader is awarded to a woman who is rising in her field. She demonstrates strong leadership characteristics despite only being in a leadership or managerial role for less than two years, or not having a ‘traditional’ leadership or managerial role. She inspires those around her, and shows the potential to become a leader of tomorrow.

- The Empowered Leader: The Established Leader is awarded to a woman who has at least 2 years of leadership experience. She thrives in her role and shows exemplary passion for her industry or field. She is an advocate for the success of others and uses her voice to create opportunities for younger women in her field.

Nominations are open until Friday 14th February, with finalists announced on Wednesday 19th February. Winners will be decided via public vote, with the awards ceremony taking place at the conclusion of The Empowered Woman 2020 event.

To nominate yourself or a colleague, visit www.theleadershipinstitute.com.au/empowered-awards