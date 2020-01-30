Nature's Flame completes expansion and will supply renewable, sustainable energy to NZ's leading businesses

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 08:08

Nature’s Flame’s facility, ideally located in Taupo, New Zealand has recently undergone a significant expansion with an investment from parent company Norske Skog of around NZD$8 million. This has enabled production to increase to 85,000 tonnes of premium quality wood pellets per year, all from sustainably sourced fibre residues.

"Utilising local, unused geothermal energy we have eliminated bottlenecks and more than doubled our plant’s output. This provides further opportunity to supply leading businesses across New Zealand with premium renewable fuel to supply their energy needs while importantly supporting their environmental goals and also helping to meet New Zealand’s commitment for emissions reductions", said John Goodwin - Nature’s Flame Operations Manager.

"Working with Contact Energy has enabled a smooth transition over to geothermal energy, further increasing the facility’s efficiency and improving its environmental performance", he said.

Following the expansion, Nature’s Flame are proud to be able to partner with large scale energy users like Fonterra’s Te Awamutu milk processing site and work with them to reduce or eliminate their use of coal. In the case of Fonterra, the switch to wood pellets will reduce their annual carbon emissions by the equivalent of 32,000 cars on our roads each year.

Linda Thompson, Fonterra’s Sustainable Energy and Utility Manager says they’re really pleased to be able to partner with Nature’s Flame. "We know we can’t get out of coal alone, and by partnering with Nature’s Flame we’re not only doing our bit for the environment but we’re also supporting our local communities."

Nature’s Flame has a well-established track record of working with schools, rest homes, local and national Government agencies and small to large businesses throughout the country with fuel for new boiler installs and conversions from coal, to deliver renewable and sustainable energy solutions. Nature’s Flame pellets are also used to heat thousands of New Zealand homes.

Nature’s Flame has a state-of-the-art plant which was acquired by Norske Skog in 2015 and is located close to the centre of New Zealand’s forest-based industry. Wood pellets produced by Nature's Flame are a premium heating fuel made from wood residues from nearby timber processing facilities.

The materials used are sourced from sustainably managed, Forest Stewarship Council (FSC) certified plantations. The wood pellets carry the internationally recognised DINplus certification as well as recognition from BioGro New Zealand that the pellets, as well as the ash remaining after combustion, are Certified Organic materials. The wood pellet fuel produced is truly renewable and is a significantly lower carbon alternative to replace fossil based energy sources like coal and gas.