Wood pellet production expansion provides confidence to use of wood energy - Bioenergy

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 11:28

Increased supply of wood pellets will give large heat users confidence to replace coal with biomass fuel.

The announcement that Nature’s Flame has increased its capacity to produce and supply wood pellets to industry for heating will give large industrial heat users greater confidence to replace coal with biomass fuel said the Bioenergy Association.

Brian Cox, Executive Officer of the Bioenergy Association said that "Fonterra’s announcement that it is converting the Te Awamtu milk processing plant to use wood pellets from Nature’s Flame rather than fossil fuels to produce its heat ,and the government’s announcement for use of biomass fuel in eight schools and two hospitals, reinforces the confidence that government and industry is having with regard to long term supply of biomass fuel."[2: Link to Fonterra statement]

‘The use of wood pellets in existing plant is facilitated because they are a reliable consistent fuel which allows the cost of modifying existing plant to be kept to a minimum. Wood pellets are also suitable for co-firing with other fuels which can be a optimal transition pathway for moving from fossil fuels to biomass fuel."

"Companies such as Fonterra are leading the way and demonstrating that it can be cost effective to adopt sustainable business policies and transition from fossil fuels to biomass fuel. Similarly companies such as Nature’s Flame are demonstrateing that when demand for pellet fuel increases that thy can expand pellet production capacity to meet demand.

The BioenergyAssociation has identified that 1.8Mt CO2-e per year of greenhouse gases could be reduced if this type of project was extended to other government and industrial facilities.

Mr Cox said that "our analysis shows that we can always grow biomass fuel supply from plantation forestry, municipal waste, agriculture and horticulture. We need to work across all sectors to ensure that forestry, energy and agricultural policies align so that adequate quantities of biomass is available as a source of fuel supply.

The decision by Nature’s Flame to expand wood pellet production capacity is a sign of confidence that replacing coal by biomass fuel is sustainable long term."

"Using wood and waste to produce energy and other co-products is good for business and communities, and at the same time reduces greenhouse gas emissions, employment and regional economic growth"