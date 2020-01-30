Veuve Clicquot introduces Clicquot in the Sun at the NZ Polo Open

Thursday, 30 January, 2020 - 11:57

Veuve Clicquot is excited to introduce Clicquot in the Sun to New Zealand as a new seasonal rendez-vous at the Polo. As an expression of creativity and Madame Clicquot’s audacious spirit, Veuve Clicquot is partnering with two bold New Zealand women, Barbara Brinsley and Louise Hilsz to curate the Veuve Clicquot Marquee as a nod to nostalgia and all things Retro Chic at the NZ Polo Open.

In addition to influencing the timeless aesthetic of the elegant marquee, Barbara and Louise will design a Clicquot portrait Photo Call inspired by retro chic tones throughout the decades where guests are encouraged to capture their timeless memories with an iconic Vanity Fair photo.

We thought a feature or profile piece with would be of interest Barbara Brinsley. The past few months Barbara and Louise have been working together to prove that no matter how many generations apart people are, its creativity that connects us. Both Barbara and Louise have quite incredible stories to tell, dubbed as the Southern Hemisphere-style cousin of Iris Apfel, Barbara Brinsley, a bold Dunedin-based icon who at 81-years-old continues to turn heads with her unique style, flare and contagious charming charisma. Louise, known for her vibrant coloured outfits, believes every woman has the potential to embrace colour and wear it in a unique way.

Also, for the first time, Veuve Clicquot is offering strictly limited tickets to the Veuve Clicquot Marquee at the 2020 NZ Polo Open.