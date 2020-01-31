Anna Burns-Francis appointed TVNZ's U.S Correspondent

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 10:46

Fair Go reporter, Anna Burns-Francis has been appointed as TVNZ’s new U.S. Correspondent.

Anna will be based in New York from April and will report on breaking news and major stories developing in the United States and its neighbouring countries.

"This is the most exciting opportunity I’ve ever had in my career and I can’t wait to get over there and hit the ground running. It’s going to be a huge year - elections, court cases, celebrity trials and everything in between. I’m really looking forward to bringing our viewers the stories that matter stateside. They call it the city that never sleeps - which is fitting, because with the time zone difference, neither will I" says Anna.

Anna takes over from Rebecca Wright who is returning home to join the Sunday team. Anna’s replacement at Fair Go will be appointed at a later date.