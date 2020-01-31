A.H. Beard statement in regards to liquidation of The Bed People N.Z.

Friday, 31 January, 2020 - 18:24

We at A.H. Beard are saddened to hear of the closure of one of our retail partners, the staff affected by the closure and most importantly, the customers who had placed orders with The Bed People which have been left unfulfilled.

A.H. Beard lives by its purpose of improving lives with better sleep, providing thousands of customers over 120 years with the best sleeping products available, extensive warrantees and unrivalled quality craftsmanship.

A.H. Beard is working closely with the liquidators, with the affected customers remaining our top priority.