Air New Zealand to suspend Auckland-Shanghai Service

Saturday, 1 February, 2020 - 17:34

Air New Zealand will suspend its Auckland-Shanghai service from 9 February to 29 March 2020.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says the move reflects the potential consequence of international travel bans on crew logistics and a further decline in customer bookings on the route over the next two months.

"Our teams are currently putting in place alternative travel options for customers impacted by the suspension and they will be contacted directly over the coming week," Mr Morgan says.

The latest information will be published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this, before calling the airline's contact centre. Customers are also welcome to directly message the airline through its social media channels.