Review your travel plans to China ahead of coming to the airport

Sunday, 2 February, 2020 - 17:45

Auckland Airport has been advised by the New Zealand Government of immigration entry restrictions for visitors who are travelling from or via mainland China after 2 February 2020 (NZ time).

Passengers planning to travel to China or via China to other destinations globally are asked to contact their airline or travel agent regarding the status of their flight before coming to Auckland Airport, in case of any flight schedule changes.

The government advisory includes the following measures:

Those who have been in or transited through mainland China after 2 February 2020 will be refused entry to New Zealand.

Any foreign travellers in transit to New Zealand on 2 February 2020 will be subject to enhanced screening on arrival but, pending clearance, will be granted entry to New Zealand.

New Zealand citizens or permanent residents (and their immediate family) are exempt but will required to self-isolate for 14 days on arrival back in the country.

The restrictions will stay in place for up to 14 days and will be reviewed every 48 hours.

Auckland Airport is the main entry and exit point for travel between New Zealand and China. Currently around 45 flights arrive from mainland China each week out of a total of 554 weekly international arrivals at Auckland Airport. There are six airlines operating routes to five cities in mainland China. Direct flights between Auckland and mainland China account for 8% of total international seat capacity at Auckland Airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has also raised its travel advice to New Zealanders for mainland China to "Do not travel", the highest level.