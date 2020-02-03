Air Chathams donates $100k plus

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 09:38

Air Chathams has long been recognised for its service to the Chatham Islands communities and the regional

destinations they fly to. For those communities in the know, Air Chathams also plays a significant part in supporting regional charities and sponsorship requests. In the last six months of 2019, Air Chathams has provided over $100,000 in discounted flights, free flights, cash support and luggage cost waivers.

"We mean it when we say we are here for these communities", says Duane Emeny, General Manager. "And we’re proud to be associated and assisting with charities throughout our destinations, from the Chatham Islands to WhakatÄne, Whanganui, the KÄpiti Coast and Norfolk Island."

With the airline expanding into 5 different communities including Norfolk Island in September last year, the sponsorship policy has undergone a review to focus on supporting health related charities and children’s causes and wellbeing. Air Chathams also supports the regional Chamber of Commerce Awards in each port and some sports teams and competitions from early sponsorship arrangements. Understandably, the Chatham Islands receives the largest share with support for tourism and community events.

Coming up in February 2020 is one of legacy partnerships, Air Chathams Sunshine and A Plate, a fundraising event and festival for the Eastern Bay of Plenty Hospice. Amongst those who have benefitted in the last 6 months are Totara Hospice in Auckland, the Auckland Dementia Association, Child Cancer, the Breast Cancer Foundation, the Cancer Society, Whanganui Riding for the Disabled, Life Education Trust and the Whanganui Womens’ Refuge as well as various primary school and early childhood centres.

It’s the biggest part of Air Chathams annual marketing budget and likely to remain so.