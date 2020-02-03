Kordia acquires Emerging Technology Partners

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 10:19

Kordia has augmented its digital transformation capabilities in New Zealand following the purchase of Auckland-based boutique cloud consultancy and leading container specialist Emerging Technology Partners.

Already a leader in providing network connectivity to cloud environments, security consultancy and managed services, Kordia CEO Scott Bartlett says the acquisition of Emerging Technology Partners will enable the Group to better address the holistic cloud requirements of their customers.

"Digital migration is the new frontier every business must navigate to mitigate risk, manage infrastructure and succeed in the digital world. By bringing Emerging Technology Partners into the fold, we’re acquiring its specialist knowledge in enterprise digital transformation, as well as its track record of delivering complex and high-level cloud enablement projects.

"Kordia has successfully delivered robust and secure connections to the cloud for several years as part of our ‘Best Connected Strategy’. Off the back of this we’ve seen increased demand from our customers for specialist support with their workload transformation. This acquisition puts us in a better position to assist Kiwi businesses to execute their cloud strategy and complements our existing connectivity and cyber security offerings."

Emerging Technology Partners is best known for delivering business-critical infrastructure and cloud technology projects to enterprise customers, providing strategic planning, architecture, design, implementation and managed services. As a Microsoft Azure Gold partner, Emerging Technology Partners specialise in workload transformation to Azure, with notable skill in containerisation, microservices, application modernisation and DevOps practices.

Logan Ringland of Emerging Technology Partners says: "This presents an exciting new era for Emerging Technology Partners. Joining with Kordia is positive news for our people, our partners and most importantly, for our customers. The move will broaden the customer base for both organisations, and with Kordia’s backing, Emerging Technology Partners will be in an excellent position to accelerate our business."

Scott Bartlett states: "The deal will have a positive impact on our customers and business partners, giving them more relevant technology options for their specific business needs. We also see this added capability complementing the SaaS, IT integration and managed desktop solutions already provided by our channel partners."

All Emerging Technology Partners personnel are being retained and key staff members Logan Ringland and Matt Green will remain as Head of Sales and Head of Cloud Technology and Delivery respectively.