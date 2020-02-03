100 innovative solutions to every day problems - Holden NZ

Monday, 3 February, 2020 - 13:44

Renowned as the ‘Swiss Army knife of the ute world’ thanks to its all-round functionality and versatility, the Holden Colorado stars in a new online promotion which identifies one hundred ways people can make the most of and enjoy their vehicle.

"The ‘100 ways with Colorado’ campaign is a fun opportunity to demonstrate the phenomenal number of ways Colorado can help with every day as well as unusual situations," said Marc Warr, National Marking Manager at Holden New Zealand.

"We tasked our staff, marketing team and agency to come up with various scenarios in which to use a Colorado, and the result is a smile-inducing and attention-grabbing campaign which has unearthed some real gems - and has been a heap of fun bringing to life along the way."

The campaign includes a collection of still images as well as ‘situational demonstrations,’ plus a cameo appearance by Rog from The Rock radio station, who appears in ten individual clips.

"Holden is a brand which likes to have fun and can take a light-hearted approach to the endless possibilities associated with our popular ute, at the same time demonstrating everyday practical activities when a Colorado is just better," said Mr Warr.

"Amongst my favourites is #46 - using heated seats to help keep takeaway pizzas warm - and I know the ‘West Auckland’ swimming pool has also been trialled by a few of the Holden Head Office staff over the summer months.

"We’re keen to find out from Kiwi drivers some of the fun ways they use their Colorado, over and above its powerful torque-laden engine plus 3.5-tonne towing ability, and encourage them to share their experiences on social using #ColoradoYouGotThis."