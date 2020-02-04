Auckland annual dwelling consents top 15,000 for first time - council

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 15:18

More than 15,000 dwelling consents were issued in Auckland in 2019, an all-time record and an 18 per cent rise in consents issued year-on-year.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said, "Last year, an unprecedented 15,154 dwellings were consented in Auckland-significantly higher than the previous peak of around 13,000 in the mid-1970s.

"To put this number in perspective, 15,154 dwellings consented in Auckland in 2019 is just 38 shy of the total number consented in the four years of 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 combined.

"About 1500 more dwellings were consented in Auckland last year than were consented in all of New Zealand-including Auckland-in 2011.

"As well as this record-breaking total number, 2019 was the first calendar year since records began in which every month saw at least 1000 dwellings consented in Auckland.

"Last year’s figures represent a 48 per cent rise in dwellings consented annually since the Unitary Plan was implemented, showing the positive effect it is having to enable housing supply in Auckland.

"While affordability issues driven by record-low interest rates, high migration and a strong overall economy remain, the record-breaking year for consents in 2019 shows that we are responding to the housing supply challenge and demonstrates how much progress we are making for housing in Auckland."

Councillor Linda Cooper, chair of Auckland Council’s Regulatory Committee, says, "Council is playing its part to address Auckland’s housing shortage by working smarter to get higher numbers of dwellings consented."