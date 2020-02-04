Update on Claymark receivership

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 15:32

The Receivers of Claymark Ltd, New Zealand’s largest manufacturer and exporter of premium pine products, announced today that the process to sell the company has advanced to the next stage.

The Receivers say they are pleased with the level of interest in the business assets and an Information Memorandum for the sale is due to be released to a number of parties.

Claymark Ltd was placed in receivership on 4 December 2019.

Henderson, one of Claymark’s smaller sites in Auckland, will close at the end of April. Claymark had planned for the closure of this site for over 12 months as the lease for the Henderson property is expiring in July 2020.

The Receivers have confirmed that all other Claymark sites are owned by Claymark-related landlords and continue to trade as normal.

Receiver, Brendon Gibson, said the lease expiry closure of the Henderson plant had been foreshadowed to its 61 staff for over 12 months.

Gibson said, "We have today notified all affected staff that the Henderson premises will be closed by 1 May 2020."

"We have worked with management to finalise the arrangements for exiting the Henderson site to ensure continuity of supply to our customers while the sale process is completed."

Claymark employs 510 full time staff, and has sawmills, remanufacturing plants and distribution centres in Rotorua, Katikati, Thames and Henderson.