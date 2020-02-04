Chapman Tripp advises Sky on Lightbox deal

Tuesday, 4 February, 2020 - 16:12

Chapman Tripp advised Sky on its purchase of Lightbox, Spark’s streaming TV service. The deal completed this week. Chapman Tripp partner Kelly McFadzien counselled Sky with support from partner Matt Sumpter, and solicitors Charlotte Hooper and George Spittle.

Sophie Moloney, Sky’s Chief Legal, People and Partnerships Officer said, "The purchase will enable us to combine our Neon service with Lightbox to provide an outstanding variety of entertainment delivered by New Zealanders for New Zealanders. Chapman Tripp ensured we had all of the angles covered as we negotiated this key deal, which includes an ongoing arrangement with Spark to deliver Lightbox and the new merged service to Spark customers."

McFadzien said, "We enjoyed working with the Sky team on this deal and we’re delighted that the merger of Neon and Lightbox will create a locally-delivered streaming service with great entertainment choices for Kiwis."

Spark launched Lightbox in 2014 and currently has around 130,000 customers. Sky’s Lightbox acquisition comes with rights to a number of Hulu original series, including The Handmaid's Tale.