CoreLogic QV Home Value Index for January 2020

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 05:00

The property market in 2020 has started the year just as it finished 2019

According to the CoreLogic QV January 2020 House Price Index, property values rose by 0.7% over the month, with the annual rate of growth increasing to 4.4%. That’s a further strengthening from the end of December 2019 which saw 4.0% growth over the year.

Property values strengthened in each of the six main centres as well as most of the main urban areas - particularly in those areas with lower average values. Indeed, property values in Gisborne grew by more than a quarter (25.7% or $83,000) over the last 12 months, to take the average property value over $400,000 for the first time. Property investors continue to see value in the market of our easternmost city, accounting for 38% of sales in the final quarter of 2019.

Further north, in Tauranga, property values continue to grow, however at the much lower rate of 6.6% in the last year. The higher average value of $770,000 impacting affordability. Housing affordability is a hot topic at the moment, with the most simplistic measure of affordability being the ‘multiple median’ (property value divided by household income).

According to this measure Tauranga is the most unaffordable cities in NZ, but while this measure can be useful, particularly when comparing across cities, it doesn’t always tell the full story.

In the case of Tauranga, part of the reason it ranks so lowly for affordability is because of the larger population of retirees based there, which translates to a lower income on paper and often greater equity in their own home. The presence of Aucklanders, either investing in or moving to property in Tauranga provides some insight into the make-up of homeowners in Tauranga. In 2019 a total of 8.0% of residential sales went to people from Auckland. For comparison only 4.0% of residential sales in Napier went to the same group. In Tauranga this share peaked in 2016 at 17.8% of sales.

Many of these buyers will have accessed equity in properties owned in Auckland to assist with their purchase in Tauranga, meaning the size of their mortgage remains low.

CoreLogic Head of Research, Nick Goodall said "The impact of low interest rates on housing affordability is too big to ignore. We measure affordability in four different ways; the median multiple (property value to income), the proportion of household income required to service a new mortgage, time to save a 20% deposit and rent to income ratio. Taking all these things into account you get a much better feel for affordability in an area."

According to these measures, Tauranga remains unfavourable compared to our other main centres, however there have been improvements in the past few years (mostly due to reducing interest rates). The share of income required to service a new mortgage in Tauranga is currently 41%, down on a recent peak of 49% in Q4 2016, while rent serviceability has also marginally improved, with 25% of income currently required for rent, compared to 27% at the end of 2016.

Nick Goodall added "Affordability is set to play a significant part in the lead up to the general election, which is set for 19 November 2020. The politicking has already begun with the Opposition Leader Simon Bridges saying over the weekend that he has ruled out working with NZ First and while that statement may not have a direct influence on the property market, plenty of the campaigning between now and then is likely to be tied to improving supply, supporting home ownership, particularly for first home buyers and policies relating to investment."

The Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) remains another key influencer. Lending data released by the RBNZ last week provides further evidence of the strong end to the year in property. No doubt, all eyes will remain firmly on their releases on monetary policy and financial stability. The next date on the calendar is Wednesday 12 February, when the RBNZ reviews the Official Cash Rate (OCR) and with it their latest monetary policy statement.

There will be plenty for the RBNZ to consider, especially from a global perspective with Brexit now official and the coronavirus outbreak causing significant nervousness around the world. These factors, along with persistently low inflation and slowing economic growth will likely lead interest rates to remain low as economic growth and inflation continue to decline.

Closer to home, the Government released more details on their $12bn infrastructure spend, which will provide a boost to economic activity.

Nick Goodall summarised the situation by saying "The prevailing feeling among economists however is for there to be no change to the OCR here (or only one drop in 2020) but with other market fundamentals remaining supportive of property prices and no expectation of a lift in the OCR we expect growth in most markets to continue."

Dunedin remains at the heart of the continually growing property market, with annual growth increasing beyond 20% at the end of January, while in Christchurch there are signs of the first real growth in the market since the middle of 2014, with growth in the three months to the end of January hitting 2.1%.

The recovery in property values across Auckland has continued. Although, as is often the case, the market wasn’t super strong in January itself - public holidays and extended summer breaks no doubt playing their part. Annual growth hit the positives though (0.3%) after remaining in the negatives for all of 2019.

Elsewhere in the main urban areas the Queenstown Lakes District has hit a plateau in property values - the foreign buyer ban and high property values (average $1.2m) continuing to impact value growth.