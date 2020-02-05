Entries open for 2020 Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards

Wednesday, 5 February, 2020 - 12:02

Entries are open for the 2020 Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards, for companies from Northland, Auckland and Waikato keen to celebrate their global success locally.

The added bonus is the entry process enables exporters to look back over what they have achieved, what they have learned along the way, and take some tips on where they could improve based on expert judges’ feedback.

As well as a site visit, judges take a deep dive into the entrants companies to cover off all aspects of the business from their processes and supply chain to financial sustainability and leadership.

This year’s 11th annual awards sees new categories introduced, merging goods and services, and changing export revenue requirements to enable companies of all sizes to enter.

A new ‘Rising Stars’ category, supported by Company-X, has also been added, to celebrate up and coming companies that are part of the Excelerate100 programme. Entrants for this category will be nominated by mentors from the programme.

Last year exporters offering products and services in manufacturing, beauty, biotech, tourism, technology, pharmaceutical, innovation and food sectors entered the awards, with the BDO Best Medium Business (for services exports) Haka Tourism Group also being named the Supreme Winner.

For Howick Limited, 2019 Ports of Auckland Best Medium Business (for good exports) winner, the award has been used to drive home their ‘best in the business’ positioning and has helped them with pitches for additional business.

Entries for the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards close on March 13. Once judges’ site visits have been completed the list of entries is narrowed down to finalists in each category by May 13, with winners announced at the gala dinner on June 25.

To find out more please visit www.exportexcelerator.co.nz/export-awards/.