Hatch announces free investing course

Monday, 10 February, 2020 - 14:27

Kiwi Wealth’s investing platform Hatch is challenging Kiwis to kick 2020 off as the year to invest as it launches a free online Getting Started Course, the first course of its kind to empower Kiwis to be up and running as investors in 10 days.

The course comes on the back of research commissioned by Hatch last year, revealing Kiwis’ fear of the markets.

According to the Hatch Investment Landscape Survey, which tallied 1500 Kiwis' investing habits, less than half of Kiwis were "engaged investors" - that is, investing in anything other than a savings account or KiwiSaver.

The survey also showed when it comes to investing, we’re not sure how to start, we’re scared of losing everything or we don’t think we know enough.

"Kiwis have a bit of a bad rap when it comes to money," said Hatch General Manager, Kristen Lunman, "We’re internationally renowned for our hard-working attitude, but we’re not as good at making our money work hard for us. Many of us have some saved, but we leave too much of it sitting in bank accounts doing, well, not a whole lot."

"I’m not surprised by the figures; people have a genuine fear of losing their hard-earned money and haven’t been given any lessons around how to put their money to work for them in the share markets."

"What we know is that savvy investors invest in shares because, generally speaking, they tend to provide higher returns over the long term than other types of investments."

Lunman assures us the good news is that getting started with investing has never been easier.

"The way people can invest has changed a lot in the past few years, and for the better. Now, anyone with a smartphone or a computer can get started in minutes."

The course takes participants through a series of jargon-free, at times comedic sessions on everything from setting up an account to buying their first set of shares on the US share markets.

"We felt it was about time everyday Kiwis were given an option to learn about investing in the largest, most liquid share markets in the world by offering this simple to follow, accessible and most importantly free course. In just 10 minutes a day, we’ll bust investing myths and re-define what investing in shares means. We’ll give you the confidence to set you up with a portfolio that reflects you and what you care about.

"Whether you want to invest in brands you know and love, pioneering industries that are shaping our future, or in companies that reflect your values, like clean energy, gender diversity, or social impact, in 2020, it’s all possible," said Lunman.