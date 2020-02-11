Welcome new Group HR Manager, Jet Park Hotels

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 09:15

As Jet Park Hotels expands its portfolio, our team is also growing. To support our growth we have just appointed a new Group HR manager, Tanya Myers. She will be instrumental in helping us place the resources we need to support our upcoming growth. It’s an exciting time for us all at Jet Park Hotels.

With almost 30 years’ experience in large transformational or cross-agency change programmes, mergers and restructures, Tanya is adept at developing partnerships in many organisations and cultures. She is looking forward to working in an innovative organization where she can contribute and deliver results that improve; profitability, productivity, sustainability, capability, and engagement.