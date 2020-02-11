Colliers launches Debt Advisory service led by property banker Chelsea Herbert

Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 15:02

Colliers International has launched a new Debt Advisory service to source domestic and global finance for clients, led by experienced corporate property banker Chelsea Herbert.

The new service, established by Colliers’ Capital Markets team, will provide expert advice across all forms of funding including acquisition, refinancing, repositioning, development and investment.

Debt can be sourced across all asset classes including office, retail, industrial, residential, hotels, student accommodation and healthcare.

The service will leverage and expand upon the capabilities of Colliers’ Debt Advisory unit in Sydney, which has had strong success in connecting clients with capital since its establishment in 2018.

Herbert brings 16 years of property banking experience to Colliers, where she has been appointed Director of Debt Advisory.

She was most recently Corporate Property Partner at the Bank of New Zealand, where she managed a significant portfolio of clients across the commercial and residential property sectors.

Herbert says it is an exciting time to establish a Debt Advisory unit in New Zealand.

"Our financial landscape is changing, and clients have a significant appetite for innovative solutions, as evidenced by the success of our Debt Advisory unit in Sydney.

"The increased capital requirements imposed on banks have reduced funding for commercial and residential property developments alike, and taken with it, the luxury of sole banking.

"New capital solutions are entering the New Zealand market and Colliers is well positioned to connect customers, not only to New Zealand banks and local capital, but also leverage our Sydney-based team to access global capital sources across all major markets. We are about providing more certainty in an uncertain funding environment."

Richard Kirke, International Sales Director at Colliers, says he is thrilled to have a property finance specialist of Herbert’s calibre on the Capital Markets team.

"Chelsea is very well placed to source the most competitive and well-structured debt - a powerful point of difference that Colliers can now offer clients.

"With access to domestic and global debt sources, Chelsea can connect clients with the broadest range of options and most innovative solutions to their debt requirements.

"In an environment where speed to market has never been more important, certainty around debt is vital. Our Debt Advisory service can offer clients that certainty."

Herbert’s most recent role at BNZ involved a large and sophisticated portfolio of clients spanning apartment developments, large-scale subdivisions, and commercial developments and investments.

She previously held senior commercial property banking roles at ANZ, and was an Associate Finance Lecturer at the University of Waikato.

She currently sits on the Board of Trustees of the Vector Wero Whitewater Park and the Second Nature Charitable Trust.