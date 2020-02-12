Understanding and support goes a long way to help farmers - Federated Farmers

Wednesday, 12 February, 2020 - 13:17

Federated Farmers is pleased the government, and commercial operators like the ANZ bank, are aware of the struggles facing some farmers during extreme weather events around the country.

"It is positive to hear the government is quick to respond to calls for support during these times of significant adverse weather events," Federated Farmers vice president and adverse events spokesperson Andrew Hoggard says.

Yesterday’s declaration of an adverse event in Northland will mean more help on the ground to support farmers trying to manage their way through this difficult time.

"It was also heart warming to hear a bank is prepared to step up and be supportive.

"There has been a degree of tension between banks and farmers recently, so it’s good to see that when things are tough we pull together."