Chorus' fibre broadband network set for wide scale uptake of teleworking

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 09:20

Chorus has today confirmed that its fibre broadband network has the national and regional capacity to accommodate widescale uptake of teleworking if required.

The announcement follows heightened concerns in New Zealand over a novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and increasing importance of reliable connectivity to the home as part of business continuity planning.

Andrew Carroll, GM Customer and Network Operations says Chorus has been reviewing its pandemic planning to ensure the business is prepared in the event of an emergency.

"Chorus’ business continuity planning already allows for our staff to work from home if required.

"Our IT infrastructure is set up so that for most the experience of working from home is no different to that of being in the office.

"We shouldn’t forget how well connected New Zealand is as a country. Fibre is now available to more than 1.2 million homes and businesses on the Chorus network and is fast and affordable."

"However, as New Zealand’s largest fixed line communications infrastructure business we also recognise we have a larger role to play in supporting all businesses through a potential crisis and we are well set to do this," Mr Carroll says.

Nina Fountain, workplace strategist and author of the leading practice framework for establishing flexible working says not only is flexible working critical for emergency situations, but that it is having positive results for businesses, including surprising levels of increased productivity.

"More and more research shows people are increasingly placing emphasis on work/life integration and having the option to work flexibly has proven to lift productivity and engagement and enables businesses to attract and retain the best talent.

"The current coronavirus threat is an example of where businesses need to have provisions for working remotely built into their pandemic planning," Ms Fountain says.

"It also serves as peace of mind that during an emergency, business operations don’t have to come to a halt," she says.

Ms Fountain says not everyone will jump at the opportunity to work remotely but that it’s important that they can if they need to. A Stanford University study showed that just having the option increased productivity by 22 percent.

"Gone are the days where we think of flexible working as being reserved for working mums. LinkedIn for example, lists flexibility as one of its top four global trends.

"We shouldn’t think of it as just an employee benefit, it’s a business benefit too, and one that’s becoming increasingly necessary," Ms Fountain says.

Tips for ensuring your business is equipped for flexible working:

Focus on measuring the results your team members achieve, rather than the time they spend on the job

Educate your team about trust: how it’s built and how it’s lost

Use cloud-based systems for easy access from anywhere

Get your team together in person on a regular basis

Use the best internet connectivity possible to make videoconferencing with your team a normal part of your day