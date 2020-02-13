Paris internship opportunity for young lawyers

Thursday, 13 February, 2020 - 12:32

The New Zealand Law Society is taking applications for Stage International, an eight-week traineeship hosted by the Paris Bar which attracts young French-speaking foreign lawyers from all over the world.

The aim of the internship is to help lawyers to learn about law and the practice of the legal profession in France in an international environment. The traineeship offers a unique opportunity to create a sustainable professional and friendly network between young lawyers from diverse backgrounds. It allows lawyers from around the world to meet and compare their different legal systems.

Lawyers receive high quality training with renowned professors and lawyers in Paris. In November the lawyers receive practical experience in a law firm. Tuition is fully covered by the Paris Bar. Applicants must be willing to cover other expenses (such as travel, accommodation, and meals).

This year, two versions of the programme are available, one in English and one in French. From 5 October to 27 November, the lawyers attend a course on the legal system, legal ethics and legal procedures in France at the Ecole de Formation du Barreau, which trains lawyers in Paris. The English version of the international programme will be run from 4 May to 26 June.

The Law Society can put forward one applicant for each programme. The requirements of the Paris Bar are that the traineeships/internships are open to lawyers who are less than 40 years of age and fluent in French (for the French International Programme only). Lawyers will be required to hold their own liability insurance and pay their own travel and accommodation costs.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter explaining your interest to Bronwyn Jones by 5pm Monday 2 March 2020 (for the English course) or 5pm 27 April 2020 for the French Programme (this French programme application must include a CV and cover letter in both English and French).