Elanco seeks clearance to acquire Bayer's animal health business

Friday, 14 February, 2020 - 14:07

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Elanco Animal Health Inc. seeking clearance to acquire Bayer AG’s animal health business.

Elanco is a US-based global animal healthcare company that develops, manufactures and distributes healthcare treatments for a range of different companion animals (such as cats and dogs) and production animals (such as sheep, cattle and other ruminants).

Bayer Animal Health also develops, manufactures and distributes healthcare treatments for a range of different companion and production animals on a global basis.

In New Zealand, Elanco and Bayer Animal Health overlap in the supply of a number of different products for the treatment of companion and production animals including internal and external parasites and various viral and microbial conditions.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.