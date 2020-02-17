Industry expert Carl Carrington joins Reefton Advisory Board

Monday, 17 February, 2020 - 14:27

West Coast business Reefton Distilling Co. has announced that beverage industry expert Carl Carrington has recently joined the company’s advisory board.

Carl has sixteen years’ experience in the alcoholic beverages industry, both nationally and internationally, having held senior commercial roles with DB Breweries, Lion Nathan and Heineken joint venture businesses in New Zealand, Asia and Australia. This includes five years as Managing Director of the Heineken-Lion Joint Venture in Australia.

A chartered member of the Institute of Directors, Carl is currently a director on the board of McCashin’s Brewery, Hop Revolution, Good Spirits Hospitality Group and the Cawthron Institute. Reefton Distilling Co.’s Founder and Managing Director Patsy Bass said, "Carl’s experience and network has been invaluable in recent months and we are pleased to formally welcome him as a member of our advisory board. Carl brings a depth of commercial insight and relationships that will help support our business during this next stage of growth."

Carl holds a Bachelor of Chemical and Materials Engineering from the University of Auckland and a Master of Business Administration from Cranfield School of Management (United Kingdom).

Carl's particular strengths are in brand and channel development, distributor and customer management, and logistics optimisation in both domestic and international markets.

Carl Carrington commented that he is delighted to assist Reefton Distilling Co in its growth. "The passion to craft world class quality beverages is infectious amongst the team. This is a great example of kiwi ‘can do’ attitude taking our unique West Coast provenance story to the world. This is a really special business with exponential potential."

Building additional capacity at Management and Board level

This appointment comes at a key point in the company’s timeline, having recently announced their plans for business expansion.

Seeking to raise up to $3.5m in capital to fund growth, Reefton Distilling Co. launched their investment offer to the wider New Zealand public early last week, providing both private and wholesale investors with the opportunity to invest in their growing venture.

A decision is also expected soon on their application to Development West Coast (DWC) for $1.85m commercial finance to fund land, buildings and fit out costs. DWC was established in 2001 to manage, invest and distribute income from a fund of $92 million received from the Government.

At the time of writing the company has raised over $1.6m of their minimum target of $2m. Once this target is reached they have the option to extend the offer with a view to achieving the maximum target of $3.5m.

Managing Director Patsy Bass had previously stated that the company would actively seek ‘smart money’ investors from this investment round to become part of their governance team.

Patsy Bass heads the company supported by Chair Jo Bransgrove, a group of specialist business advisors and mentor Sir David Levene.