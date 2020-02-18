Suave bans all tests on animals worldwide

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 13:15

PETA's international Beauty Without Bunnies program has just welcomed one of the biggest personal-care brands in the world: Unilever's Suave. The brand has worked with PETA US to ban all tests on animals worldwide, including in China, where animal testing is required for many products. Suave products will soon carry PETA's cruelty-free logo so that shoppers can tell at a glance they weren't tested on animals.

"PETA is proud to have worked with Suave to ban all tests on animals everywhere in the world," says PETA spokesperson Emily Rice. "We know consumers will join us in welcoming the brand to our cruelty-free list."

"We are delighted to be part of PETA's 'Beauty Without Bunnies' programme. Suave is known for its high-quality beauty products made accessible to all since 1937," says Berengere Loubatier, Suave's senior brand director. "Our consumers care about animals, and so do we! That is why we are proud to be certified cruelty-free by PETA and continue to offer high-quality beauty products."

While PETA and its international affiliates, with consumer support, have persuaded thousands of companies to ban tests on animals for cosmetics, China and some other countries still require companies to pay for tests in which substances are applied to animals' sensitive eyes, smeared onto their skin, sprayed in their faces, or forced down their throats. Recent changes to Chinese regulations - the result of work by PETA and its international affiliates, the Institute for In Vitro Sciences, and some cosmetics companies - have made it possible for brands to sell there without harming animals.

PETA's international Beauty Without Bunnies database, which is used by millions of consumers worldwide, currently lists more than 4,300 compassionate cosmetics, personal-care, and household product companies that don't allow tests on animals anywhere in the world.

PETA - whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to experiment on" - opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview.

For more information, please visit PETA.org.au.