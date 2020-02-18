AusCann releases low-dose form capsule to enable customised dosing solutions

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 13:27

AusCann completed the manufacturing, testing and release of a low-dose cannabinoid-based capsule in a commercial-sized batch.

This milestone confirms AusCann’s ability to customise cannabinoid dosing for its capsules which is critical for individualised patient treatment.

AusCann is on target and progressing towards the goal of having its hard-shell capsules commercially available for physicians to prescribe in Australia during the first half of CY 2020.

18 February 2020 - Medicinal cannabis pharmaceutical company AusCann Group Holdings Limited (ASX: AC8) (‘AusCann’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has completed the manufacturing and testing of its proprietary cannabinoid-based hard-shell capsules in a low-dose presentation.

On 18 December 2019 the Company announced the successful manufacturing, testing and release of a commercial-sized batch of the cannabinoid-based capsules. Today AusCann announces the successful manufacturing, testing and release of a low-dose presentation of the capsules, at commercial scale.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) guidance document suggests that the general principle for medicinal cannabis dosing should be "start low, go slow". It is therefore critical to provide doctors and their patients with a controlled-dose formulation in different doses to enable dose titration and personalised treatment.

AusCann CEO, Mr Ido Kanyon said that AusCann’s ability to customise dosing while ensuring that each capsule is true to label and produced on a commercial scale are factors adding to the competitive advantage of AusCann.

"AusCann has set out to develop cannabinoid-based, controlled-dose capsules patient needs to enable accurate dose titration in a convenient formulation for patients and healthcare professionals. Our ability to customise dosing in an accurate and scalable way will enable doctors to personalise dosing for specific. Providing true to label customised dosing and enabling customisable treatment of the patient is what differentiates our product in the market.

"We are providing a medical solution that offers regulated dosages and is in conformance with pharmaceutical quality conformance and regulatory requirements. Our platform is flexible and reliable. We are committed, upon receiving physician and patient feedback from our clinical evaluation, to improving and setting the standard in health outcomes.

"Reliable, stable and standardised medicines are critical in order to generate quality clinical evidence for cannabinoid-based medicines. This evidence is a prerequisite to market expansion and medical acceptance by healthcare professionals. We remain committed to making our dose-controlled capsules commercially available for prescription to patients in Australia in the first half of 2020 through the TGA special access scheme and authorised prescriber scheme."