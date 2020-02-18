Air NZ announces capacity adjustments on Shanghai and Hong Kong routes

Tuesday, 18 February, 2020 - 16:01

Air New Zealand advises that it will be reducing capacity on its Shanghai route throughout April, and Hong Kong route throughout April and May as a result of the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on customer demand.

Shanghai services are currently suspended until 29 March as a consequence of international travel bans affecting crew logistics and customer bookings. The resumption of these services is dependent on a change in status of international travel restrictions. The health and safety of the airline’s crew and customers is paramount and re-entry into Shanghai in particular will also be subject to guidance from the New Zealand Ministry of Health and Air New Zealand Medical team.

From 30 March, Shanghai services will be adjusted from seven return services per week to a return service every second day through to 30 April. Hong Kong services, currently operated by Cathay Pacific, will resume on Air New Zealand aircraft from 29 March and will be adjusted from seven return services per week to four return services per week from 21 April - 31 May.

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the airline remains committed to its Shanghai and Hong Kong services despite the impact of the coronavirus.

"We have this week conveyed to officials in China our intention to resume services from April subject to the current travel restrictions being lifted and the appropriate medical advice from the New Zealand Ministry of Health and our own Medical Team. We are grateful for officials’ understanding of our temporary suspension of Shanghai services," Mr Wallace says.

"Clearly, the coronavirus has had an impact on bookings into Shanghai and Hong Kong, and our schedule for April and May will reflect this with a lower flight frequency."

Air New Zealand will directly contact customers affected by these changes in the coming week. Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) will be contacted by their booking agent. The latest information will also be published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this, before calling the airline's contact centre. Customers are also welcome to directly message the airline through its social media channels.