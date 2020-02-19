Go with Tourism kicks off nationwide roll-out

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 09:11

Go with Tourism, a job connector platform and workforce development programme for the tourism industry, kicks off its nationwide roll-out next week in Canterbury and will continue to launch in a new region every month until April 2021.

Wellington is next on the list, followed by Southland in April, Waikato in May, Otago, Bay of Plenty, West Coast, Hawkes Bay, Marlborough, Gisborne, and Nelson/Tasman.

Taranaki, Manawatu/Wanganui and the Chatham Islands will wrap up the nationwide roll-out across the 16 regions next year.

Following a $5.2 million investment from the government’s International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, Go with Tourism programme director, Matt Stenton, says that 2020 will mark a huge push in efforts to build New Zealand’s tourism workforce.

"The investment requires us to expand Go with Tourism over a three-year period, but there has been such great interest and support that we are now in a position to roll out the majority of our planned programme this year."

As well as going nationwide, Go with Tourism will introduce a series of new initiatives identified by Tourism Industry Aotearoa in their 2019 Careers in Tourism business case. These include a school ambassador programme, industry open days and experiences, mentorships and networking innovation sessions.

Stenton says that the enhanced services of Go with Tourism will better inform and engage New Zealanders about the options available in tourism and hospitality: "Our research shows there are negative perceptions about tourism as a career, so our aim is to educate the nation about the amazing career opportunities in this wide-ranging industry."

As a part of its expansion, the Go with Tourism website will offer more features, including an enhanced profile registration process which will enable the user to build a downloadable CV, an improved ‘Right Fit’ job quiz, and a ‘World of Tourism’ page outlining the available pathways in the industry.

Its online ‘Knowledge Hub’ will also be developed further, offering more information resource on tourism careers and free online courses made available through a partnership with multi-country educational programme Global Travel and Tourism Partnership.

Building on from its successful inaugural event in Auckland in May 2019, the Go with Tourism Expo will be back again in 2020 in partnership with New Zealand Careers Expo. The expos will take place in May and June this year in Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland.

Go with Tourism is already making headway in Auckland, Queenstown Lakes District and Northland with more than 250+ people employed through the game-changing initiative; more than 1300 candidates have signed up, and close to 400 businesses are on board.

The Go with Tourism team will be reaching out to businesses across the country in the lead up to each regional launch. Interested employers can get in contact in advance via kiaora@gowithtourism.co.nz