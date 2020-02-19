Amaltal Apollo removed from Draft IUU List

Wednesday, 19 February, 2020 - 12:26

The Compliance and Technical Committee (CTC) of the South Pacific Regional Fisheries Management Organisation (SPRFMO) members voted unanimously this week to recommend that the SPRFMO Commission removes the Amaltal Apollo fishing vessel off the Draft IUU List. The CTC has agreed for the boat to come off the draft list immediately.

Tony Hazlett from Amaltal, says "The spirit and intention of the management measures of the SPRFMO Convention is to identify and publicise and penalise truly illegal unregulated and illegal vessels. The Amaltal Apollo is not one of those vessels and this is reflected in the unanimous decision of the 15 SPRFMO countries and the Commission’s decision.

"We are part of New Zealand’s broader fishing fleet and we are a country in good standing with SPRFMO and have been a long vigorous proponent for rules and regulations in international waters."