Celebrating International Women's Day with Wellington panel event

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 00:21

Join us for Conversations that Count: Breaking the Glass Ceiling on February 26, a free panel event co-hosted with the Wellington Chamber of Commerce on the issue of gender equality in New Zealand business.

In 2019, the Government committed to ensuring membership of all state sector boards will be evenly represented by women and men by 2021, but how do we remove barriers in the private sector to ensure all genders are able to compete for positions on an even playing field?

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter and Dr Farah Palmer will discuss why having more women in leadership roles makes sense and what is being undertaken to level the playing field.

Minister for Women, Associate Minister for Transport and Associate Minister for Health Julie Anne Genter grew up in Los Angeles where she witnessed women’s and civil rights movements making huge strides for people. She is passionate about addressing the barriers that women face in working in these environments, as well as addressing the gender pay gap.

Dr Palmer, of NgÄti Mahuta and NgÄti Waiora, is a lecturer in the Department of Management, and a former captain of the New Zealand's women's national rugby team, the Black Ferns.

She captained the Black Ferns for 10 years and since retiring in 2006, she has been a professional development manager for the Manawatu Rugby Union, an independent member of the MÄori Rugby Board, member of the Women's Advisory Committee for the International Rugby Board, and is the only woman board member for New Zealand Rugby.

