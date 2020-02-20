'Gull helps Kiwis go further'

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 06:53

Gull New Zealand is offering a 10 cent per litre discount to pass on savings to New Zealand motorists after the fall in oil prices following a drop in global demand.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 20 February 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 21 February 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull has always been a champion for giving back to motorists and so the drop in the global oil price is another opportunity to pass savings onto our customers so they can go further.

"Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone - no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family."

At most Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, including the newly opened Gull in Petone, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) / $2.027

Force 10 (98) / $2.177

Diesel / $1.307

Lowest priced sites outside of Auckland region as below:

Atiamuri / Offering the lowest regular (91) price / $1.867 per litre

Te Kuiti / Offering the lowest diesel price / $1.167 per litre

Lowest priced site inside the Auckland region as below:

New Lynn / Offering the lowest regular (91) pump price / $2.077 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

--Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.