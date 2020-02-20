Plexure sign contract with Super Indo

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 09:07

Plexure Group (NZX: PLX), today announced it will deploy its mobile marketing technology into one of Indonesia’s largest supermarket chains. Plexure will power Super Indo’s mobile engagement platform to deliver deeply personalized offers, messages and loyalty programs that improve customer experience. Super Indo and Plexure are aiming to launch the new technology in March 2020.

Established in 1997, Super Indo has over 170 stores located across Indonesia, Super Indo is majority owned by Ahold Delhaize, which has a 51 per cent stake in the company. Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest grocery retailers and a global leader in e-commerce. It operates more than 6,500 stores across the United States, Europe and Indonesia, and serves more than 50 million shoppers each week.

Plexure’s Chief Executive, Craig Herbison, says the company is excited to strengthen its position in grocery and looks forward to helping Super Indo drive its technology-led innovation strategy.

"We’re thrilled to be working with Super Indo, especially as it continues to grow rapidly in the amount of stores and develops its strategy to grow even faster.

"Our platform will enable Super Indo to increase customer engagement via its rewards program, driving loyalty, share of wallet, increase in basket size and frequency of customer visits. In addition, we’ll be helping to improve Super Indo’s overall customer experience, and assisting with delivering a world-class personalized shopping experience," he adds.

Super Indo’s Chief Executive, Johan Boeijenga says the supermarket chain looks forward to being able to offer its customers a more personalized and relevant shopping experience.

"What Plexure will do to enhance our customer offering will be game changing. It will enable us to understand our customers better and allow us to be more connected with them.

"We see mobile engagement as an integral part of the future of grocery, so we’re pleased to have Plexure supporting us in this area," he says.