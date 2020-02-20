Uber Eats announces healthy appetite for more NZ cities in 2020

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 11:13

This year we’ve again got big plans for New Zealand.

We can’t take credit for the first step on our roadmap, it was one given to us by New Zealanders across the country.

They asked, we listened and we’re excited today to reveal Uber Eats will be more than doubling the amount of New Zealand cities we’re in by the end of this year.

We’re committing to taking our tally from six world class cities - including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin - to thirteen.

We’re starting with a flurry of new locations from mid-April including Palmerston North, Napier and Hastings with Rotorua hot on the heels with restaurants delivering a variety of delicious and healthy meals to local foodie’s front doors via the Uber Eats App.

With a few taps of your smartphone, your meal will arrive wherever you happen to be - whether that’s the office, a mate’s house, or your own front door.

The aim is for you to get your food delivered in under 30 minutes and the delivery fees will start at $4.99.

There will also be pick-up available from some restaurants in these cities, so kiwis can click ahead and collect - skipping the queue.

We’re creating a fresh way for even more New Zealanders to get the food they love, opening up new earning opportunities for delivery drivers and enabling local restaurants to connect with new customers to help grow their business.

Rather than roll out in all cities at once we will focus on making sure we get the experience right in our first cities before announcing the next locations across the country (spoiler alert - you can expect to hear about this mid way through the year).

While this announcement is certainly exciting, there’s even more product improvements and announcements on Uber Rewards coming in 2020.