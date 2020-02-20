New General Manager for Taupo Airport

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 15:34

Rhys Frearson has been appointed to the role of General Manager of TaupÅ Airport.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Frearson was Manager of Operations at Rotorua Airport. Mr Frearson began his aviation career as a member of a Rescue Fire crew, before studying for a Diploma in Aviation, progressing to Rescue Fire manager and then on to Operations Manager. He also enjoys time viewing the world from the pilot’s seat as often as possible.

Mr Frearson said he was looking forward to getting stuck into the new role, ensuring the airport met all civil aviation requirements, and acting as the point of contact for the community. "The TaupÅ district is a very dynamic place and I’m really excited to be here. It’s such an upbeat region and there is so much to do, I’m really looking forward to the challenges and opportunities we have for the airport here," he said.

Head of economic development and business development John Ridd said Mr Frearson was taking up the role at an exciting time. "We have the bones of ‘the best little airport in New Zealand’ due to the fantastic work of previous managers, and Rhys comes to the role at a great time when we are primed for further growth both airside and landside. He brings the skills and experience which will take the airport to the next level," he said.

Photo caption: Rhys Frearson at TaupÅ Airport.