Verdane acquires market research leader Confirmit

Thursday, 20 February, 2020 - 17:34

Verdane, the Northern European specialist growth equity investor, has acquired Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience and Market Research.

Verdane is the major investor in data visualization reporting firm Dapresy and will merge the two companies.

"The combination of the Dapresy and Confirmit solutions will be unmatched in the market research and customer experience arena," said Pål Malmros, responsible for the investment at Verdane.

Tobi Andersson, CEO of Dapresy added, "Dapresy has comprehensive CX and market research reporting software, and Confirmit provides the technology that underpins some of the world’s most sophisticated insights programs.

"Together, we will provide customers with state-of-the-art collection and reporting for marketing research and customer experience management."

Ken Østreng, CEO at Confirmit explained, "This is a hugely exciting move not only for both businesses and their customers, but also for the wider market. As companies who share our goals and values, we’re delighted to be working with both Verdane and Dapresy as we enter this new chapter."

Confirmit and Dapresy already share many clients. All customers of both companies will enjoy the benefits of further investments in existing products, and a seamless integration between Confirmit’s solutions and Dapresy’s reporting, which will provide a highly efficient, end-to-end solution that delivers accelerated customer value.

Employees of both companies will benefit from working with a larger team with exceptional expertise, which will continue to deliver client value through market-leading technology solutions.

"CX is finally getting its due - truly becoming a critical priority for many companies," said Faith Adams, Senior Analyst, Forrester.

"And because of this, the vendor space to support it, both technology and services, continues to rapidly evolve.

"With this, there continues to be convergence - often happening by way of acquisition.

"This convergence is not just about specific features and functionality of CX tools, it is about the convergence across the business - employee experience, customer insights, market research, data and analytics, and more."

Confirmit has a history of highly successful mergers and acquisitions that have strengthened the business and delivered significant value to customers. Previous mergers include: Pulse Train, CustomerSat, Techneos, Integrasco, and IRM.

Verdane is joined by Zobito, the equity growth investor, as co-investor. The Zobito team will bring its go-to-market expertise and experience from working with companies such as QlikView to the journey.